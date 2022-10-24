Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

PRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

PRTA stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. Prothena has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -237.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,302. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prothena by 9.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

