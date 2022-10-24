Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 863 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 166,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 108.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 400.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OHI opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.