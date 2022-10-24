Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 321 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $89.19 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $88.63 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98.

