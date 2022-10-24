Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMAR. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $7,820,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $29.66 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.