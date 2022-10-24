Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,017 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,720 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,196 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 575,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,231,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.