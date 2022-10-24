SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 418.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,714 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.

