Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,971,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

