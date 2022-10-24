Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,074,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,543 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,235.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 335,981 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 150.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.4 %

PSEP stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

