Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 759 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,908,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $151.40 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.05.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

