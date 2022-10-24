Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,490 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 417.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.