Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after buying an additional 286,750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after buying an additional 253,401 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,420,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after buying an additional 44,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,316,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after acquiring an additional 204,957 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWRE stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.04 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

