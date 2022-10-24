Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

