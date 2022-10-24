Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after buying an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,763,000 after acquiring an additional 311,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $130.26 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

