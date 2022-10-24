Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,992 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.41.

HLT stock opened at $130.26 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

