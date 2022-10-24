FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after buying an additional 517,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FLT opened at $167.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average of $219.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.