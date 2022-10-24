Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,327,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,313,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TPL stock opened at $2,059.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,854.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,653.58. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,137.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.91.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

