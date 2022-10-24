Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 17,662 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Culp were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Culp during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.17. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CULP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.