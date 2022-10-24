Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,845 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 260,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 131,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.