Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

WRE opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.