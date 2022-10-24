Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,987 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.20% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bed Bath & Beyond

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $371.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.