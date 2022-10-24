Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,299,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $100.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72.

