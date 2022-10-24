Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $88.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.