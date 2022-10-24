Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $327,000 Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355,254 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

