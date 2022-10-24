Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $167,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 31.6% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $112.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

