Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 444 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $95.07 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

