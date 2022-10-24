Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

