Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 641 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after buying an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after buying an additional 729,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,659,000 after buying an additional 232,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $153.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.