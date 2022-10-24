Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $48.83 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

