Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ALK opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.