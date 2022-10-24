Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $23.23 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.