Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.
