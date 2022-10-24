Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $714.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $761.04. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $674.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,328 shares of company stock worth $44,662,648. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.