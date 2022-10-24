Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

