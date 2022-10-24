Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,407,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,332,496.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 910,800 shares of company stock worth $7,063,671. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.