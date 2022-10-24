Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Mattel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

