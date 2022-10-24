DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $47.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

DOCN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $36.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -100.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 410,211 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

