Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $34.81 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

