CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

CSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CapStar Financial stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.71 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CapStar Financial by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 63,269 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 52,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.