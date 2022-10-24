Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $633,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $261.33 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

