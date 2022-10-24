Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

