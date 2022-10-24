Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $35,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8,319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 821,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,264.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,643,000 after buying an additional 667,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

