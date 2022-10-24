Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 16,109 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.4% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

STX stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

