Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in HP by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

