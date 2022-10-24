Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $82.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

