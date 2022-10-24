Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 928 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Diageo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $163.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.11 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average of $182.11.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

