Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of RY stock opened at $89.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

