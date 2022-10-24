Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,482,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $275.11 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $285.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

