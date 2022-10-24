Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $94.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,390 shares of company stock worth $7,142,712. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

