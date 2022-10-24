Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CRBN opened at $129.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.52. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $123.39 and a 1 year high of $176.59.

