Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $53.74 on Monday. Okta has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 123.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Okta by 22.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 48.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.